Dead whale found off Denmark coast weeks after viral rescue attempt

Not long ago, people from different parts of the world were quietly checking a livestream of a young humpback whale named Timmy as he struggled in shallow waters off Germany’s Baltic coast.

Now, just weeks after a controversial rescue attempt briefly gave hope that he might survive, Timmy has been found dead off the coast of Denmark, according to a CNN report on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The Danish Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that the whale found near the island of Anholt was the same animal previously stranded in Germany. His identity was verified through a tracking device attached during rescue efforts.

Timmy’s story began in March, when he was first seen entangled in a fishing net in Wismar harbor. He was freed, but later ended up stranded again near Timmendorfer Strand, a coastal town that eventually gave him his nickname. Over time, his condition worsened as he remained in shallow, low-salinity waters, with livestreams showing his slow decline.

What followed was a rescue effort that drew attention — and debate — from around the world. Some experts warned he was already too weak to survive, while others believed it was still worth trying, hence garnered the nickname “Hope.” In late April, rescuers moved Timmy in a flooded barge back toward the North Sea in what became his final relocation.

The 12-meter juvenile humpback was later found about 130 kilometers from where he had been released.

Authorities said there are no plans to remove the carcass, but have urged the public to stay away due to safety risks, including possible gas buildup in decomposing whales. S