Deadline for PUV consolidation extended

The deadline was originally set on December 31, 2023.

According to previous reports, as of mid-November, only 129,568 public utility jeepneys, UV Express, mini-buses and public utility buses had consolidated, or about 65.03 percent of all authorized PUVs nationwide.

The remaining 34.97 percent consisted of 69,665 individual franchise holders.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) also said 120,023 PUVs nationwide had yet to be replaced with modern units.

Earlier this month, the LTFRB announced it will start issuing show cause orders to drivers who failed to comply with consolidation requirements.

