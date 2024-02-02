Deal for Cebu City’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2024 signed

The Palarong Pambansa was last hosted by Marikina City in 2023, after four years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, elementary and high school student athletes competed in Davao City.

Duterte said Friday that the MOA signing has paved the way for the holding of the 64th edition of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, which will be held at the Queen City of South.

She said as secretary of education, she always gave her fairness, assuring the guests that she has not influenced the Palarong Pambansa Board in choosing Cebu to host the event.

She said that even before the start of the bidding process, Rama made a phone call to her to express Cebu City's willingness to host, as well as Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who expressed her support for the success of the event.

“Nitawag na si Mayor Rama. Nitawag na pud si Governor Garcia apan wala jud ko mobalibad pud sa ilaha. Nagsige ra jud ko’g ampo ni Señor Santo Niño nga padaugon ni sila (sa bidding),” Duterte said.

(Mayor Rama and Governor Garcia called me up to ask for Cebu’s hosting, and I did not turn them down. I prayed to Señor Santo Niño to let them win in the bidding.)

She said the result of the bidding was beyond her power, saying she did not take part in any of the preparations.

“You did it on your own, and congratulations,” she said.

She said the vote for Cebu City to host the Palarong Pambansa was unanimous.

Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1954, and then in 1994. This year’s hosting, 2024, for the 64th edition, will be the third time for Cebu.

“It seems that four is the lucky number for the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City kay 2024 inyoha na pud,” Duterte said.

Duterte thanked the Cebu City Government under the leadership of Rama, together with Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia and other City officials for accepting the responsibility for hosting the event.

Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary and Secretary General for the Palarong Pambansa Francis Cesar Bringas, DepEd Assistant Secretary Dexter Galvan, DepEd-Central Visayas Director Salustiano Jimenez, Philippines Sports Commissioner Edward Hayco, and Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages were present during the ceremony.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, together with the members of the Cebu City Council, and Department heads led by Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell also attended the event. (AML)