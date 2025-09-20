Dealing with exam week pressure

EXAM week is one of the most anticipated yet nerve-wracking parts of student life.

With preliminary and midterm tests often arriving faster than expected, students find themselves juggling academic tasks, personal matters and sometimes even part-time jobs. What should be an opportunity to prove themselves academically often turns into a race against time.

At the start of every semester, students usually plan ahead with schedules, to-do lists and study goals. But as deadlines pile up and fatigue sets in, preparation becomes harder than expected. When exam week finally arrives, many feel everything is happening all at once.

Kristine Demetillo, a first-year full scholar at the University of the Visayas (UV), admitted that pressure is always present.

“When exam weeks are approaching, I usually feel anxious and overwhelmed because I don’t want to disappoint myself or fail. But at the same time, I feel a bit thrilled since exams allow me to assess myself and see my capabilities,” she shared.

Living far from school adds to her challenges, as does maintaining her scholarship. “One of my biggest struggles is time management. Sometimes I push myself too hard just to keep up. There are times I study even when I’m very tired because I don’t want to lose my scholarship,” she added.

For Demetillo, pressure can either break or shape a student. She believes staying calm and organized makes a big difference. “Exams may test our knowledge, but they also test how we handle ourselves under pressure,” she said.

Meanwhile, Quirce Serrano, a fourth-year UV student, shared a different outlook.

“When exam weeks are approaching, I usually feel expectant because I want to see how capable I am in terms of intelligence, especially based on the things I have studied,” he explained.

Despite his busy schedule as class leader and president, Serrano said discipline helps him manage.

“The challenge I often face is my hectic schedule. However, despite the lack of time, I still manage to get high scores and that makes me feel fulfilled. Having an internship does not necessarily add extra pressure — it depends on the situation. If you can recall lessons from past subjects and are confident in what you studied, there’s no need to feel burdened by it,” he added.

Unlike Demetillo, Serrano does not see his internship as a heavy load during exams. “With proper scheduling and discipline, it becomes easier to balance responsibilities and academics,” he emphasized.

For many students, exam stress is not just about the test itself but also the expectations from family, professors and peers. Yet, both Demetillo and Serrano agree that how students handle pressure matters more than the pressure itself. Taking breaks, organizing time and finding support are small but important steps.

As exams come and go, students carry not only their test results but also lessons on discipline, composure and self-care. The pressure may never fully disappear, but learning to stay steady under it is a skill that will serve them far beyond the classroom.