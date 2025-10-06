Death toll climbs to 72 as P2.5B rebuild begins

THE Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office reported 72 casualties in its 10 a.m. situation report on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for Cebu Province clarified on Monday that there are no confirmed missing individuals.

Damage and response figures

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council situational report provided the following figures, noting that the 72 recorded fatalities are still undergoing validation:

Injuries: 559 individuals reported injured.

Affected population: 155,094 families, or 574,394 persons, across 205 barangays in Central Visayas were affected.

Evacuation: 405 families, or 1,251 persons, are currently housed in evacuation centers.

Assistance: The government has provided over P93.5 million worth of aid to the affected population.

Housing damage: Total damage includes 3,802 totally wrecked houses and 32,123 damaged homes in the region.

Infrastructure damage: Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon stated in a radio interview that damage to roads and bridges in northern Cebu amounts to P2.5 billion. He confirmed that the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure began Monday.

Aftershocks: The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded a total of 7,027 aftershocks since the 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Bogo City on Sept. 30.

DILG clarifies: No confirmed missing

The DILG for Cebu Province clarified that there are no confirmed missing individuals following the earthquake, addressing previous reports.

The DILG explained that the confusion stemmed from a request for assistance made by a relative residing in France who was unable to contact three unverified individuals from Bogo City. This request was lodged with the French Consulate.

“It is a request, not considered as missing,” said Dr. Jesus Robel Sastrillo Jr., DILG Cebu Province director, in an interview on Monday.

He noted that the request was forwarded to field officers in Bogo City, who reported that the three individuals were not included in the casualty report and are not registered residents in any barangay. While efforts are underway to locate them, they have no record in the Registered Barangay Inhabitants database.

Sastrillo emphasized the need to verify all figures with the DILG before public release to prevent discrepancies in casualty numbers. He cited Republic Act 10112, which grants the DILG the authority to disseminate and circulate relevant information to local governments. The initial unverified missing persons report originated from a Situation Report issued by the Joint Operation Command Center in Bogo City. / CDF WITH REPORTS FROM BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R INTERN