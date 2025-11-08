Death toll hits 142

THE number of deaths and missing persons in Cebu continues to rise as authorities intensify search, rescue, and retrieval operations following the onslaught of typhoon Tino.

Based on the situational report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, a total of 109 fatalities, 311 injured and 66 missing individuals have been recorded across the province.

The municipality of Liloan recorded the highest number of deaths with 32 fatalities, followed by Compostela with 31, Mandaue City with 15, Danao City with nine and Talisay City with seven.

Other areas with reported fatalities include Balamban (11), Asturias (two), and one each in Bantayan and Tabogon.

Injured

Liloan also reported the highest number of injured individuals at 126, followed by Balamban with 119 and Compostela with 60. Meanwhile, Talisay City recorded six injured persons.

At least 66 individuals remain missing, with Compostela accounting for the majority at 43, followed by Balamban with 14.

Other areas with missing individuals include Asturias with four, Liloan with four, Danao with one and Mandaue with one.

In Cebu City, the City DRRMO reported 33 deaths and six missing persons as of Saturday.

Barangay Bacayan was the hardest-hit, recording 18 fatalities over the five-day period from Tuesday, Nov. 4, to Saturday.

Binaliw and Sapangdaku each reported four deaths, while Paril and Pit-os had two each.

Smaller numbers of casualties were also reported in Talamban, Guadalupe, Cogon Pardo, Buhisan, Quiot Pardo and Kalunasan.

Identified

The missing individuals in Cebu City were identified as residents from the barangays of Bacayan, Binaliw, Paril and Lusaran.

However, SunStar Cebu is withholding their names pending further verification by the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Rescue and retrieval operations remain ongoing in various parts of the province, with the PDRRMO coordinating closely with city and municipal DRRMOs, the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard and the PNP to locate missing persons and recover bodies.

Authorities continue to remind residents to stay vigilant, particularly in landslide-prone mountain barangays and areas near river systems, as weather disturbances and ground movement may still occur in the aftermath of the typhoon.