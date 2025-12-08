Dec. 11 payout set for seniors

CEBU City is set to release another round of financial aid for its elderly residents on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, with the distribution to be carried out through their respective barangays.

The P2,000 payout covers the months of November and December under the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program, which grants P12,000 annually to qualified beneficiaries as mandated by City Ordinance 2453. Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. stated that the latest release aims to reassure senior citizens that they remain among the city’s top priorities.

“This is part of our commitment to honor your contributions, support your daily needs and ensure that no lolo or lola is left behind,” Archival said in a Facebook post on Dec. 2. He also extended his well-wishes, adding, “May you all have a blessed and peaceful day. Padayon ta sa atong pagtinabangay para sa usa ka (Let us continue helping each other for a) Sustainable, Smart & Inclusive Cebu City 2035.”

The Dec. 11 payout follows the distribution conducted on Oct. 25, when City Hall finally released long-delayed cash assistance to more than 7,700 senior citizens. These beneficiaries, registered and qualified since 2013, had been waiting for their aid since May 2024.

The release of the backlogged aid was made possible after the City Council approved Supplemental Budget 2 (SB2). The budget, totaling P81.3 million for priority programs, included a P40.8 million allocation dedicated to the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program. This fund addressed the shortfall caused by an increase in the number of beneficiaries this year.

To ensure a more orderly system moving forward, Mayor Archival issued a new executive order (EO) establishing updated distribution guidelines. The EO reaffirms the City’s commitment to City Ordinance 2453 and seeks to establish a “clear, efficient, transparent, and regular mechanism” for the timely release of funds.

In a previous interview, Archival noted that clearing the backlog was a necessary step before resuming a regular payout schedule, emphasizing the City’s goal to prevent future delays. With the year-end assistance now scheduled, officials are turning their attention to next year’s quarterly releases, reviewing budget availability and procedural adjustments to avoid

further disruptions.

The program benefits tens of thousands of senior citizens in Cebu City, many of whom rely on the assistance for critical needs such as medication, food and daily expenses. / CAV