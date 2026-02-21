Decades of policy failures fuel Cebu’s garbage crisis

THE catastrophic trash slide at the Binaliw landfill claimed 36 lives, turning a long-simmering local government issue into a human rights tragedy. While the incident shocked the Cebu residents, environmental scientists and policy experts argue the disaster was “not unforeseen.” Instead, it is the result of a decades-long gap between the strict requirements of national law and the actual enforcement on the ground.

On Jan. 8, 2026, a massive collapse of waste occurred at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City. The facility had been operating under an amended Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) that expanded its area from 1.7 to 17 hectares in 2020. Though projected to handle 1,200 tons daily for a five-year lifespan ending in 2025, the landfill continued operations into 2026, eventually exceeding its design capacity and resulting in the fatal slide.

Following the tragedy, experts highlight a critical “disposal gap” during the forum: Binaliw Trash Talk: Pride of Place and Waste Management,” on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel.

Cebu City generates an estimated 600 to 700 tons of waste daily, yet its legal disposal capacity only covers approximately 450 tons. This daily surplus of 150 to 250 tons creates a systemic pressure that leads to overfilling and safety compromises at existing sites.

The Binaliw tragedy illustrates that waste management is no longer just an aesthetic or logistical concern—it is a matter of public safety and environmental justice.

The Accountability Gap: Republic Act 9003 (The Ecological Solid Waste Management Act) has been the law of the land for over 25 years. It mandates waste diversion, segregation at the source, and the establishment of Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs).

Senior executive officer & Visayas policy advisor of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, Lito Vasquez said Cebu’s waste problem stems largely from avoidance of responsibility and non-enforcement of key provisions of RA 9003 for more than two decades. “For most people, waste is limited to collection. As long as the garbage is removed, it’s out of sight and out of mind,” Vasquez said.

Plastic Proliferation: Scientific monitoring along Cebu’s coastline (from Cogon Pardo to Il Corso) shows that plastic waste has nearly doubled in three years—rising from 600 kilograms per day in 2022 to an estimated 1,000 kilograms in 2025. This indicates that inland waste mismanagement has a direct, rapid impact on marine ecosystems.

Dr. Ian Dominic Tabañag, a chemical engineering specialist, said the recent trash slide in Barangay Binaliw was linked to the landfill operating beyond its design capacity.

Tabañag raised alarm over plastic pollution. Based on monitoring from 2022 to 2025 along the coastline from Cogon Pardo to Il Corso, Tabañag said around 600 kilograms of plastic waste were collected per day in 2022, a figure now estimated to have increased to about 1,000 kilograms daily.

Most of the plastic waste, he said, consists of sachets, plastic bags, and fragments. Within just five days, discarded plastics from inland areas can reach coastal waters, making regular cleanups insufficient.

“Do we have enough resources to clean every day? No,” he said, adding that Cebu remains among the top contributors to marine plastic waste in the country. Tabañag said waste mismanagement is not only technical but behavioral.

“It’s a belief system, and beliefs are very hard to change no matter how much you educate. It’s difficult to change people who throw waste anywhere,” he said.

Human Cost: The Binaliw landslide transformed “policy non-compliance” into a death toll. While the waste contractor has provided burial expenses and scholarships to survivors, advocates argue that corporate and governmental accountability must shift from “paying for damage” to “preventing disaster.”

A global hotspot for marine waste

Cebu’s struggle mirrors a global tension in rapidly urbanizing cities and reflects a larger national crisis. A study published by Science Advances identifies the Philippines as the world’s leading contributor to plastic waste emissions into the ocean.

The research highlights a critical distinction: it is not just the total volume of plastic produced that determines environmental impact, but the effectiveness of waste management systems. For instance, while China generates significantly more total plastic waste, the Philippines emits more into the ocean because a staggering 8.8 percent of its mismanaged plastic waste reaches the sea through its 4,820 rivers.

According to the study, the Philippines emits approximately 356,371 metric tons (MT) of plastic per year, followed by India, Malaysia, and China. This data underscores that Cebu’s local failures are contributing to a global environmental emergency.

Legal experts often compare Cebu’s infrastructure to cities like Yokohama, Japan, which utilizes a highly organized system of strict segregation and advanced waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities. In contrast, Cebu City still lacks the infrastructure to prevent inland waste from becoming marine pollution.

The big question

The “big question” for Cebu is what happens when the current landfill contracts expire. Without a permanent, sustainable strategy, the city risks falling into a cycle of emergency dumping and illegal site use.

Observers should monitor several key developments:

1. Barangay Decentralization: Whether local officials will finally empower individual barangays to manage their own MRFs and composting, as RA 9003 intended.

2. The Polluter Pays Principle: Whether the government will start enforcing stricter financial and legal penalties on companies and individuals that fail to comply with environmental standards.

3. WTE Legislation: The potential fast-tracking of Waste-to-Energy facilities, which remains a controversial but increasingly discussed alternative to landfills.

4. Legal Action: Whether the 2026 tragedy leads to landmark litigation against officials for non-enforcement of environmental laws, setting a precedent for local government accountability. / CAV