Decathlon opens in Cebu

DECATHLON Philippines, a leading global sporting goods retailer, opens its newest store at the upper ground level of SM City Cebu. With over 2,080 stores in 56 countries and regions worldwide, Decathlon aims to make the benefits and joys of sports accessible to all.

Officially opening its doors on March 1, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Decathlon brings its expansive range of products for over 70 sports to Cebu City.

Hans Iff, president of Decathlon Philippines, expressed excitement about the brand’s expansion in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu. He stated: “In Decathlon, we always go where the sport lovers are, and Cebu is the perfect starting line for us, with its blend of urban playgrounds and nature destinations, and of course its active and dynamic residents. We look forward to welcoming all sport lovers and sparking the wonders of sport within each one.”

Decathlon Cebu offers an immersive shopping experience with expansive display areas and experience zones for customers to try and test products across various sports categories.

“We are happy to be in Cebu, a home for outdoor, water and multi-sport activities, and a popular local and international tourist hub. Our goal is to be where the sport passionates are, but we also recognize that we are so much more than sport — we exist to unlock the love of sport in everyone. We look forward to having everyone discover our best-value sports products at an accessible price, and welcome everyone in SM City Cebu, ” said Hathaipat “Spray” Theintangpiriya, store leader for Cebu and city leader for the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Our Cebu store is only the starting line of an exciting Decathlon adventure. Our mission definitely isn’t done, and you can look forward to having more and more stores within the region in the coming years,” added Theintangpiriya. / PR S