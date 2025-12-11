December fires

SEPARATE incidents of fire happened in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue and in Liloan town in northern Cebu between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, three months before Fire Prevention Month, which is observed every March, a time when, according to the state weather bureau, temperature and humidity reach their peak, increasing the likelihood of accidental fires.