Decomposing body of missing woman found in Alcoy grassy area

A WOMAN was found dead in a grassy area in Sitio Cangcaya, Barangay Poblacion, Alcoy, Cebu, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Michael Carulasan Naraja, 45, a tanod (watchman) of Barangay Poblacion, reported to the Alcoy police that a decomposing body was found in the area.

The police immediately responded and also called the personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives to verify if the body was that of a woman.

The town's police force conducted an immediate investigation and confirmed that the victim was the 19-year-old who went missing on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The victim was identified by her relatives as Jean Oropesa Belardo, who was living with a common-law partner. She was a native of the town of Dalaguete but was temporarily residing in Barangay Atabay, Alcoy, Cebu.

A tricycle driver is now being held at the Alcoy Municipal Police Station after being named as a suspect in the victim's death. (AYB)