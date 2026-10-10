Dedicated burial ground for pets eyed

A PROPOSED ordinance establishing a pet memorial park in Cebu City is set to undergo further review and a public hearing as the Cebu City Government pursues a project intended to provide a proper burial ground for deceased animals.

The measure, authored by Councilor Phillip Zafra, seeks to establish, regulate and fund the operation of the Cebu City Pet Memorial Park, including provisions for its administration and penalties for violations of its rules.

The proposal follows Mayor Nestor Archival’s earlier push to establish the city’s first public pet cemetery, citing the need to give deceased animals a dignified resting place and address the improper disposal of animal remains.

Preliminary designs

In October 2025, Archival said the project was already being drawn up, with the City Architect’s Office tasked with preparing preliminary designs. He expressed hope that he could present the concept before the end of that year.

The mayor had also raised concerns about deceased pets being discarded in rivers, gardens and dumps instead of being given proper burials. The planned facility, he said, would give animals “the dignity they deserve even after death.”

In March 2026, the Cebu City Animal Welfare Council prioritized Barangay Guba as the proposed site for an animal sanctuary and pet memorial park following an ocular inspection. The broader plan envisioned a sanctuary for living animals alongside a memorial park for deceased pets.

Committee recommendations

In its committee report, the City Council’s committee on laws, ordinances and styling supported the proposed ordinance in principle but recommended revisions to ensure compliance with national laws and clarify the regulatory responsibilities of city offices and the City Council.

The committee said a properly designed and regulated facility could provide a controlled location for the interment of animal remains while establishing standards for burial sites, drainage, waste management, disease prevention and the handling of potentially infectious remains.

It stressed that the technical review of the facility must be conducted in addition to, and not as a substitute for, any permits, clearances, licenses, registrations or certifications required under national laws.

Permit requirements

The committee also recommended revising a provision requiring a favorable resolution from the City Council before a permit or authorization could be issued for the establishment or expansion of a pet cemetery or pet park.

Under the proposed revision, the City Council’s favorable resolution would be an additional requirement and would not replace the permitting functions of the appropriate city or national government agency.

The committee also called for a review of a provision allowing the mayor to prescribe higher fees for non-residents. It recommended clearly defining the classifications of residents and non-residents, the applicable rates, and the basis and conditions for imposing different charges. These details should preferably be expressly provided in the ordinance itself or in a valid revenue ordinance.

Law citations

Another provision cited Section 5(c) of Republic Act (RA) 9482, or the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007, as the basis for requiring pet owners to properly dispose of their animals’ remains. The committee recommended removing the citation, explaining that the provision instead concerns responsible dog ownership, including maintaining control over dogs and preventing them from roaming in public places without a leash.

The committee likewise flagged an incorrect cross-reference in the proposed penalty provision, which referred to prohibited acts enumerated in the immediately preceding section. Since that section concerns implementing rules and regulations, the committee recommended referring instead to the specific prohibited acts under the ordinance.

The committee recommended adopting its report and returning the proposed ordinance to Zafra for reevaluation and appropriate action. It also recommended holding a public hearing, with public notice issued at least five days beforehand.

Signatories

The committee report was signed by Chair Councilor Mikel Rama, Vice Chair Councilor Edgardo Labella II and members Joel Garganera, Pastor Alcover Jr. and Winston Pepito.

The proposed ordinance is intended to complement existing animal welfare policies, particularly RA 8485, as amended by RA 10631, which strengthens protections for animals. As of the committee report, the measure still requires further legislative action to receive final approval before the construction of the memorial park can begin. / CAV