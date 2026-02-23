Dee files cyber libel complaint against Gaza

BEAUTY queen Michelle Dee has filed a cyber libel complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against online personality Xian Gaza over alleged fake news.

Michelle denied claims that she had left the Philippines and refuted Gaza’s posts linking her to the former driver of actress Rhian Ramos.

“I know I’m on the right side of this… I put my trust in our system and I know that lalabas naman po ang kailangan lumabas,” Dee said.

Gaza, however, countered that Dee’s complaint was a strategy to divert attention and portray herself as the victim.

The NBI is also reportedly investigating claims that Dee’s camp met with the family of the driver, identified as Totoy, in Samar. Dee and Rhian Ramos are scheduled to appear in court next week to respond to torture and illegal detention complaints filed by Totoy. / TRC