Dee’s lawyer denies claims about alleged photos

THE legal counsel of beauty queen Michelle Dee has denied online claims that alleged photos taken by a driver involved a “threesome” scenario.

In a statement quoted by Abante.com, attorney Maggie Abraham-Garduque said the images in question were previously described only as “sensitive photos.”

“We would like to clarify that, contrary to what is circulating on social media, these are not photos depicting any threesome activity involving our clients,” the lawyer said.

She also urged the public not to make baseless judgments that could damage the reputations of those involved.

Online rumors have also circulated claiming that each of the alleged photos was worth up to P30 million, though no official confirmation of such claims has been provided. / TRC S