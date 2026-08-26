Def Leppard guitarist’s cancer returns

LEGENDARY Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, 63, has revealed that his cancer has returned.

Campbell was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013. He underwent a bone marrow transplant in January 2025, but the disease has since returned.

“I also consider myself very fortunate because I caught my cancer early. So it’s always been more about managing my cancer,” Campbell said in an interview with YSKL FM.

“I’m certainly not slowing down. I’m doing as much with my life as possible,” he added.

Campbell has served as Def Leppard’s lead guitarist since 1992, replacing founding member, guitarist and songwriter Steve Clark, who died of respiratory failure at the age of 30. / TRC S