Defa ensures strong growth of Asean’s digital economy

THE 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (Asean) digital economy gained momentum with the signing of the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa).

In a briefing at the sidelines of the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits in Pasay City on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the regional bloc’s ministers’ signing of the Defa on Nov. 14 is among the achievements during the 28th Asean Economic Community (AEC) Council.

Roque said the outcomes of AEC meetings this year “will expand opportunities for our businesses, strengthen regional resilience, and deliver concrete benefits for our people, especially during challenging times.”

Defa, she said, will help the regional bloc strengthen its digital economy amid global developments since it “opens a new chapter in Asean cooperation, one that brings our economies closer together, extends the benefits and trade beyond physical borders, and positions our region to compete in an increasingly digital world.”

“Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Philippines is honored to have championed Defa as a major economic priority of our 2026 Asean Chairship. Defa is a landmark achievement not only for Asean, but for the global digital economy. As the world’s first region-wide digital economy agreement of its kind, it places Asean at the forefront of efforts to build a more connected, trusted, and inclusive digital future,” she added.

The region’s estimated US$1 trillion integrated digital economy is seen to double to $2 trillion by 2030.

Roque said the agreement “is not simply about economic growth”, noting that it puts in place the rules, systems and cooperation to join in the growth process.

“At its core, Defa provides a common framework for a more seamless, secure, and interconnected Asean digital marketplace. It brings together key areas of cooperation, including digital trade and cross-border e-commerce, to make it easier for businesses to offer goods and services across the ASEAN markets,” he said.

For electronic payments, this will ensure seamless, efficient and trusted transactions.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in turn, will be able to access more markets with secure and protected transactions.

For workers, it provides new opportunities in electronic commerce, digital services, and creative industries, among others.

“Government must work together to put the necessary policies, infrastructures, and systems in place. To our private sector partners, we recognize that you are essential to making this agreement work. Defa provides the enabling framework, but your investments, innovations, technologies, and entrepreneurial initiatives will help bring it to life,” she said.

“Today, we have signed the foundation of a more integrated Asean digital economy. Tomorrow, we must work together to make it a reality for every business, every worker, and every citizen. Together, let us build an Asean digital economy that is connected, competitive, trusted, and inclusive where no one is left behind.” / PNA