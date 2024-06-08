Defense chief flies to Negros Oriental

DEFENSE Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro visited Negros Island following the eruption of Kanlaon volcano in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, to determine what should be done on the part of the Department of National Defense.

Teodoro claimed that one of the things they are getting ready for is the mudflow, particularly since the rain in Negros Oriental and Occidental is still falling and could endanger the locals.

“We have to plan for contingencies kung magkaroon of course ng emergency,” Teodoro said.

(We have to plan for contingencies in case, of course, there is an emergency.)

The secretary said that the impacted residents have already received assistance from the government through the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Teodoro hoped that the volcanic eruption in Canlaon would not have the same long-lasting repercussions as the Mayon Volcano explosion, which lasted for several months.

In addition, the Visayas Command (Viscom) is getting ready to send its 464 personnel to Negros Island to assist in the relief operations.

The 62nd Infantry Battalion also assisted in the preemptive evacuation of 945 residents of barangays Pula and Masulog in Canlaon City, Barangay Ilijan in Bago City, and barangays Zamora, Ponteverde, Prosperidad and Codcod in San Carlos City, among others.

Viscom commander Lieutenant General Fernando Reyeg vowed to protect the affected residents.

“Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of the residents in the vicinity of Mt. Kanlaon. We have mobilized our personnel and resources in coordination with the different local DRRMCs (disaster risk reduction and management council) to ensure that we can respond effectively to this disaster. Our close coordination with the different government agencies and local government units is crucial, and we are ready to extend necessary assistance, if needed,” according to Reyeg. / AYB, TPT