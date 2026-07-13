Defense chief pushes West Philippine Sea Awareness in local communities

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. is calling on local governments to teach communities about the West Philippine Sea (WPS), saying protecting the nation's waters requires action at the local level.

Speaking at Cebu City Hall on Monday, July 13, 2026, Teodoro urged local government units (LGUs) to create permanent programs that build public awareness and long-term security. His visit marked Cebu City's first official observance of West Philippine Sea Victory Day, which aligns with the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Arbitral Award that affirmed the Philippines’ maritime rights.

The event, themed “Dekada ng Batas, Hindi Dahas” (A Decade of Law, Not Force), highlighted a growing movement to bring national security issues directly to local citizens.

Moving beyond symbolic holidays

Teodoro praised the Cebu City Council for making the anniversary an annual event through a resolution written by Councilor Paul Labra II. However, he emphasized that local officials must do more than just pass resolutions.

“It’s more important than simply passing a resolution. We have to cascade its significance to the people and build resilience at every level,” Teodoro said.

To support this goal, the Department of National Defense and the Office of Civil Defense are partnering with the Cebu City Government. Together, they are designing programs to improve disaster preparedness, secure vital infrastructure, and help the city respond quickly to both natural disasters and national security challenges.

Teodoro also noted that the Marcos administration is actively updating the military and building stronger international defense partnerships to meet growing challenges.

“We have to double our efforts in the next ten years because our country is growing, and so are the challenges to our territorial and sovereignty rights,” he said.

Local leaders stand firm on sovereignty

During the commemoration, Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña spoke out strongly in support of the national position on the West Philippine Sea, stating that public officials must openly defend the country.

“Cebu is part of the Philippines,” Osmeña said, adding that he feels personally offended whenever the Chinese Coast Guard harasses Filipino fishermen.

Osmeña also openly criticized Mayor Nestor Archival for skipping the event, claiming the mayor was “playing safe” by avoiding the sensitive geopolitical topic.

The vice mayor shared that his office strictly ignores all invitations from the Chinese Consulate in Cebu. “I am not tolerating anything. My office ignores invitations from the Chinese Consulate,” he stated, adding, “I will not allow the Chinese Consulate to bully us ever again.”

Beijing responds

Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen, in a mid-year press briefing, where she stood by Beijing’s long-held rejection of the 2016 legal ruling, which was decided under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Despite the tension, Zhang stated that she did not take Osmeña’s refusal to meet with her personally. She noted that she remains open to talking with both Osmeña and Archival.

“My duty here is to promote mutual understanding and friendship despite our differences,” Zhang said.

When asked about Mayor Archival’s absence, Zhang declined to comment directly. Instead, she urged the media and the public to stay calm and realistic when handling relations between China and Cebu.

“We should always remain sensible and focus on what we can do,” she said. MI KIZZIAH REEVE A. TANTOG, UP Cebu Intern