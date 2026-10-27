Defense modernization, regional security take center stage in Cebu talks

DEFENSE officials from Southeast Asia and partner countries gather in Cebu for high-level meetings this week, with the South China Sea, maritime security and cybersecurity expected to figure in discussions.

Department of National Defense (DND) Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, that several regional security concerns and areas of practical defense cooperation are expected to be tackled.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. will chair the 20th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 13th ADMM-Plus under the Philippines’ 2026 Asean chairship theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

“Secretary Teodoro has mentioned in his previous engagements that the South China Sea and disputes are almost always a part of the discussions in the meetings,” Andolong said during a media briefing in Cebu.

Other issues

Andolong said discussions may also cover maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, counterterrorism, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, humanitarian mine action and cybersecurity.

He said proposed outcome documents include joint statements, though these remain subject to finalization and consensus among participating countries.

“Through its 2026 Asean chairship, the Philippines seeks to strengthen regional partnerships, sustain the need for dialogue and advance practical defense cooperation in support of a peaceful, secure and stable Indo-Pacific region,” Andolong said.

The meetings coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, Andolong said. The treaty, signed in 1976, upholds principles that include respect for sovereignty, non-interference and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Side meetings

Asean Plus One Defence Ministers’ Informal Meetings with Japan and the United States will also be held, along with bilateral and multilateral talks on the sidelines of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus.

Andolong said discussions could reach the operational level, particularly on Philippine defense modernization, resources and future capacity and capability building.

China has been invited, but it had not confirmed its attendance as of Tuesday’s briefing.

Asked whether other security arrangements could divide the region or undermine Asean-centered mechanisms, Andolong said dialogue among Asean and its partners is important.

“It’s just a dialogue among partners. It’s not intended to replace the ADMM,” Andolong said. “So, in terms of division, I don’t think so. In fact, dialogue is important and when you have more dialogue partners, greater understanding is achieved.”

The Philippines is set to formally turn over the chairship of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus to Singapore on Thursday, Oct. 29. / DPC