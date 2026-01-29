Defensor defends Cebu protest caravan amid guv’s appeal for Asean Summit order

FORMER congressman Mike Defensor defended a motorcade caravan held in Cebu, stating in a Facebook post on Thursday, January 29, 2026, that the event was a peaceful action intended to convey public dissent.

His statement followed an appeal from Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, January 28, urging residents to refrain from joining rallies and caravans during the 45th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) hosted in the province.

Despite the governor's request, Defensor described the motorcade as "tahimik, mapayapa, at malinaw ang mensahe" (quiet, peaceful, and clear in its message).

He noted that the event was organized to denounce alleged corruption under the Marcos administration, abuse of power, and the perceived obstruction of a third impeachment complaint.

Defensor framed the activity as a localized call for justice and accountability rather than an act of disorder.

The political friction comes amid heightened security measures and government appeals for public cooperation during the visit of foreign delegates for the ATF, which concludes on January 29.

Baricuatro had previously warned against activities that could disrupt traffic and compromise the security of international visitors.

“It will really reflect on us as Cebuanos and as hosts,” Baricuatro said. “Mao na nga we are asking nga if there is any destabilization, do not get involved kay kani maka hasol ilabi na sa traffic. Unta nanghinaot ta nga peaceful lang ang atong Asean kay two days ra man sad ni.”

(That is why we are asking that if there is any destabilization, do not get involved because this is a hassle, especially regarding traffic. We hope for a peaceful ASEAN summit since it only lasts two days.)

The governor also issued a list of "do’s and don’ts" for the summit, explicitly reminding the public to avoid participating in rallies, caravans, or noise barrages near summit venues.

She emphasized that these activities strain security resources and affect the smooth flow of the event.

Baricuatro stressed that showcasing unity among Cebuanos is vital to attracting future investments and tourism, urging residents to remain responsible and welcoming to foreign delegates. (CDF)