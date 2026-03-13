Del Rosario undergoes minor eye surgery after infected stye

FORMER Viva Hot Babes member Andrea Del Rosario revealed that she recently underwent minor surgery on her eye.

In a Facebook post on March 6, the actress shared a photo showing a large bandage covering her right eye, accompanied by the caption, “Ouch!”

According to Del Rosario, the procedure was necessary to remove a persistent stye that had become infected.

She explained in a video update that the infection may have been caused by frequent use of makeup and false eyelashes.

“I’ve been using a lot of makeup and false lashes… that’s what happened,” she said.

The 48-year-old actress also revealed that antibiotics and medication failed to heal the condition, forcing doctors to surgically remove it.

“Lesson of the day: do not use dirty brushes and when you use your fake lashes, remove it at night. Don’t sleep with it, which I did before,” she added.

Del Rosario was the 4th runner-up in Miss Philippines Earth 2001. / TRC