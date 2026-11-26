CEBU City Councilor Garganera has asked the council to defer the 0passage and implementation of the proposed 2026 Local Revenue Code for one year, saying the City Government should first show taxpayers how it uses the money it already collects.

The councilor said in a privilege speech that higher tax rates could affect even residents who do not own a business. If businesses pass the added costs on to customers, families could pay more for rice and other basic goods, while commuters could face higher fares, he said.

“These are people who have already given everything they could. They have absorbed every shock these past two years, and they did it quietly, without asking for much. And now we ask them for more,” Garganera said.

What taxpayers get for their money

Garganera pointed to uncollected garbage and the City’s continued reliance on a landfill for waste disposal. Flooding remains a concern, he said, yet the City still lacks an updated drainage master plan.

He also cited persistent traffic congestion, stretched social services and the difficulty of securing the documents needed to open a business.

Raising rates offers no guarantee that the City will collect more, Garganera said, particularly while problems with basic services persist. He said residents should be able to see what their taxes pay for in the services they receive and the infrastructure they use.

“We should not burden taxpayers for the City’s own lapses,” he said.

Garganera urged the City to decide which projects should come first and cited lawyer Jonathan Capanas’ earlier suggestion to review spending priorities and look for other sources of revenue.

Timing the increase

Garganera described the right time to introduce a policy as a “policy window,” a brief period when conditions favor putting it into effect. In his view, that window could open for the revenue code when flooding eases, prices stabilize and residents can see improvements in the services their taxes support.

“Just because we can does not mean we should. Capability is power. Restraint is wisdom,” he said.

Even if the council passes the revenue code, he said, it should consider setting a later date for it to take effect so business owners can revise their budgets and adjust their operations before the higher rates apply.

Further review

After his speech, Garganera moved to send the proposal back to the committee on budget and finance, working with the Committee on Laws, for further consultations with those who would be affected.

He wants the committees to assess how the proposed code would affect micro, small and medium enterprises as well as ordinary taxpayers. His motion calls for a one-year delay in passage and implementation but leaves the council room to set a different period. / CAV