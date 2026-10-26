Delayed fuel subsidy still awaits validation

CEBU City’s P35 million fuel subsidy for public transport drivers remains subject to validation, with Mayor Nestor Archival signing an executive order that sets the screening and payout process.

Executive Order 116, signed Oct. 14, 2026, directs the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) to process applications, consolidate the final list and prepare the payroll.

The order covers habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire), taxi, modern and traditional transport drivers. It sets no payout date and does not give the amount per beneficiary or the final count.

Delayed since May

The subsidy was first expected to be released in May to around 10,000 drivers and riders, through fuel instead of cash. The beneficiary list later grew to about 35,000 names, raising concerns that some were not full-time transport workers.

In July, Archival ordered another round of validation after reports that barangay employees, tanods and call center workers were listed as habal-habal drivers. The City later worked to reconcile its records with a separate list of around 8,000 drivers from Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr.

Requirements

According to the guidelines, applicants must be registered Cebu City voters, work full time, hold a valid license and not use a ride-hailing app. Their organization must certify that they have received no other government fuel subsidy.

A license that expired within the period covered by the implementing guidelines may be considered, subject to validation.

As for taxi, modern and traditional transport drivers, they must also be registered Cebu City voters with no other government fuel subsidy. All applicants must submit a license, a voter’s certification and a photo of their vehicle with the plate number visible.

Payroll and funding

The DSWS will lead processing and coordinate field verification with personnel designated by the Office of the City Mayor. Only applicants who meet the requirements will be placed on the payroll.

The P35 million comes from Supplemental Budget 1 for 2026, authorized by City Ordinance 2816. / CAV