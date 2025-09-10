Delayed skywalk project resumes

AFTER a delay of more than a year, work on the P14.6 million skywalk in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, has resumed.

In a message to SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said the structure’s pedestrian overpass has been installed.

He said the Mactan Electric Company (Meco) had successfully relocated a power post on Saturday, Sept. 6, which gave way to the installation of the steel bridge segment.

SunStar Cebu reported on Sept. 3, that the skywalk project in Ibo designed to improve pedestrian safety, has been stalled for over a year due to access restrictions and safety hazards.

The original plan set a 188-day timeline, starting Feb. 14, 2024, with a targeted completion date of Nov. 17, 2024.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 6th District Engineering Office had said informal settlers, occupying critical portions of the project site, were the primary cause of the contractor’s restricted access, hindering the progress of construction.

According to the DPWH, high-tension power lines managed by Meco also posed significant safety and logistical challenges.

The power lines obstructed areas requiring excavation and vertical construction.

Initially, the project did not have a budget for rerouting power lines, resulting in unexpected delays, the DPWH said.

After weeks of negotiation, the contractor GSixty Construction Services and Meco agreed on a reduced rerouting cost of P325,000 from the initial P500,000 estimate.

The payment was made in late August 2025, allowing the project to move forward.

The P14,688,321.05 skywalk is slated for completion before November 2025. / DPC