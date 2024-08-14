Delegates from St. Petersburg, Russia to perform in Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

A DELEGATION from St. Petersburg, Russia will perform as guests in this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival scheduled this coming August 25 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“This time around, we’re expecting a delegation coming from St. Petersburg, Russia. Ilang gitubag sad ang atong pagbisita didto (They responded our visit there),” Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said on Tuesday, August 13.

The governor held a multi-sectoral conference at the Capitol’s social hall to discuss their preparations for the ‘festival of festivals’.

During the meeting, Garcia announced their unanimous support to hold the event at the CCSC despite objections from suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

“Central man gud ang Abellana grounds to all of our towns and cities and we are so glad nga nahuman na ang mga trabaho didto,” Garcia said.

(The Abellana grounds is central to all of our towns and cities, and we are so glad that the work there has been finished).

Garcia expressed her gratitude to the mayors for supporting the event.

For its part, the Cebu City government under acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said they will deploy 279 traffic personnel, eight mobile patrols, 124 disaster risk reduction personnel, 244 local school board personnel to assist with civil works, and 268 maintenance personnel for the installation of 306 portalets and portabaths.

The Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will also send up to 1,233 police officers to provide security for the event, as well as the Cebu Police Provincial Office, which will lend 12 Sugbo Cop vehicles, ten motorcycle cops, 150 security escorts, and 400 police officers.

The AFP-Joint Task Group and the Bureau of Fire Protection will also contribute their part in securing the event.

The Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard will also be using their ships in transporting those contingents from Cebu islets and their props to mainland Cebu.

“What a breath of fresh air listening to the assurance that the whole City Government of Cebu is in full support of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo of the Province of Cebu,” Garcia stated.

“We will be showcasing not just the Pasigarbo, but what would be more important is the true unity that we have now achieved in the entire Island of Cebu,” she added.

Around 52 contingents are expected to join the Pasigarbo festival, which is one of the highlights of the province’s month-long founding anniversary celebration. (ANV, TPT)