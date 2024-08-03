Cebu

Delgaco finishes strong, Hatch crashes out

Delgaco finishes strong, Hatch crashes out
Paris Olympics logo(File Photo)

Joanie Delgaco finished her campaign in the Paris Olympics strong after making the podium in the Division D final on Friday at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Although without a medal, Delgaco can proudly say she is a top finisher in the final race of her stint as she took the second spot in the fourth-tier finale with her fastest run.

Delgaco clocked seven minutes and 43.83 seconds, way faster than her previous three runs to finish just behind Division D winner Alejandra Alonso of Paraguay (7:42.09).

Fatemeh Mojallaltopraghghale of Iran took third place with a time of 7:46.08, taking the last podium spot over Turkiye’s Eliz Ozbay (7:46.95) in a tight finish.

Meanwhile, Jarod Hatch’s bid in the men’s 100-meter butterfly event came to a quick end after he fell to last place in his preliminary heat at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Hatch finished the circuit race at a time of 54.66 seconds, way slower than the 51.85-second stint of Heat 2 winner Sun Jiajun of China.

Unfortunately, none of the competitors from Heat 2 made the semifinals as Sun’s finish was just good for 19th overall.

Sun was just 0.03 seconds behind the United States’ Thomas Heilman, the last tanker listed as a reserve for the semifinals.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak ruled the first round of the event after topping Heat 3 at a time of 50.19 seconds.

Caeleb Dressel, the defending champion and world record holder during the 2021 Tokyo Games, was sixth in the preliminary and third in Heat 5 at 50.83 seconds. / PNA

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph