Delgado is Unionbank's CEO
ANA Maria Aboitiz Delgado will take on the leadership of UnionBank of the Philippines from Edwin Bautista, current president and chief executive officer, whose 27-year career saw UnionBank go from becoming the front-running digitalized bank in the country to setting it on a path to become a retail bank leader.

Bautista declares “Mission accomplished!” In 2022, Bautista was asked to extend his term and complete two major milestones – the successful acquisition and migration of the Citibank Philippines retail business to UnionBank platforms and to ensure a qualified and ready successor by 2025.

Two years after winning the bid for Citi Philippines’ retail business assets, UnionBank completed the migration of Citi accounts last March 25, 2024. / PR

