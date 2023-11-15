Delivery boy nabbed for failing to remit sales in Talisay City

A DELIVERY truck boy ended up in jail after he allegedly failed to remit the money from the sale of noodles (bihon).

The suspect was identified as John Erbe Recopelacion, 24, single, from Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The crime was detected at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, by Marites Abalayan Palao, 50, who is in charge of Ngosiok warehouse located in Nonoc Rabaya Street, Barangay Tabunok, Cebu City.

Police Corporal Milfred Labitad of the Talisay City Police Station said that Karl Anthony De Asis, a warehouse security guard, confronted Recopelacion after learning that he had failed to submit the P119,455 sale of bihon.

Of the P119,455, only P20,000 were recovered from the suspect.

Recopelacion was turned over to the Talisay City Police Station.

Labitad said the suspect will face charges for qualified theft.