Delivery rider killed in Cebu crash involving racing motorcycles

A DELIVERY rider died after being hit by racing motorcycles around 3:50 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2026, at the corner of Gorordo Avenue and Solon Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The victim, who died on the spot, was identified as 35-year-old Ivan Serintas Avila, a resident of Cebu City.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from Barangay Lahug showed that both the victim and the motorcycles were heading toward the downtown area. Upon reaching the area, Avila was about to turn toward Solon Drive.

However, a motorcycle following him, driven by 21-year-old Dendril Montehermoso, with an 11-year-old back rider identified as Dember, counterflowed and crashed into the victim.

The impact threw them off, and they were reportedly run over by another motorcycle.

Due to the strong impact, Avila sustained severe head and body injuries and died instantly.

Montehermoso and the 11-year-old passenger were rushed to a hospital and subjected to alcohol and drug tests.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, another rider involved in the incident surrendered at the Barangay Hall of Sambag 2.

The driver was identified only as alias J, 16, a resident of Barangay Sambag 2. CCTV footage showed he returned briefly to the scene before leaving again.

Authorities later confirmed that alias J had no driver’s license.

Montehermoso is now under hospital arrest and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property after being found at fault in the incident.

Meanwhile, alias J is undergoing a discernment process under Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. (AYB)