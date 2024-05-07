Delivery rider nabbed for allegedly stealing money from company

A DELIVERY rider landed in jail after his coworkers accused him of stealing money from a parcel company he worked for last Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Jiesabel Mier and Joel Guanzon, the company’s administrative staff, positively identified the suspect as Ferdinand Yap Manio, 42, married, of Ganciang Street, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Mier and Guanzon claimed that they were conducting an inventory on Sunday evening when the suspect unexpectedly showed up, pointed a gun at them, declared a holdup, and stole P200,000 in cash.

The suspect was dressed in a black helmet, a gray hooded jacket, black pants, and a bath towel covering his face.

The suspect then bound Guanzon's hands and feet, ordered Mier to open the room containing the vault, and took another P261,121 in cash.

Manio allegedly turned the CCTV camera so he could not be seen.

The suspect reportedly stole P465,460.14 in cash in total.

Manio was taken into custody during a follow-up operation.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Manio refuted the accusations against him. (GPL, TPT)