Delos Reyes Plans 2027 wedding

Kapuso actress Louise delos Reyes confirmed that she and her long-time boyfriend Jino Brion are planning to get married in 2027.

They initially wanted to hold the ceremony at Sta. Rosa Church in Laguna, but their preferred dates are already fully booked.

“We can’t afford to get married abroad — it’s expensive, and the documents are different,” Louise told Pep.ph during the press conference for her new series She’s Not My Sister on Viva Movie Box.

The couple is currently searching for a venue for their French Riviera-themed garden wedding.

Louise got engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend in 2024.

Her last showbiz relationship was with Hale vocalist Champ Lui Pio. She was also previously linked to Enzo Pineda and Aljur Abrenica. / TRC