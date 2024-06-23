Demecillo faces acid test vs. Mama for WBF Int’l strap

CARLO Demecillo is in for another tough assignment as he faces former world title challenger Jayson Mama for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International super flyweight strap set on July 11, 2024 at the Sunken Arena in Malungon, Sarangani Province.

Demecillo is looking to bounce back after an awful year in 2023. He kicked off 2023 with two tough losses against Japanese opponents. Demecillo lost to Jun Ikegawa by a close split decision in Parañaque City and was then defeated by Kaito Yamasaki by a technical decision in Japan.

Demecillo’s year wasn’t a total failure, as he beat Justine Darap to win the Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) bantamweight crown in Tacloban City.

Mama, on the other hand, is on a three-fight winning streak after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to then-International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Sunny Edwards in 2021.

After losing his only career world title fight, Mama bounced back with wins over Ramel Antaran, Crison Omayao and former world title contender Robert Paradero.

Demecillo, who fights out of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym in Cebu, is 17-8-2 with 10 knockouts, while Mama is 19-1 with 10 knockouts. / EKA