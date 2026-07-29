Demi Moore appears in KATSEYE’s music video

HOLLYWOOD actress Demi Moore made a surprise appearance in the music video for KATSEYE’s song “Animal.”

In the video, KATSEYE members Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae are seen frantically searching for the perfect outfits.

The 63-year-old Hollywood icon then stands up from her seat to give her verdict on their fashion choices.

When Lara asks her, “Do you like?” Demi bluntly replies, “No.”

In another scene, Demi critiques Megan’s footwear, saying, “Is that the shoe? I don’t think so.”

As of writing, “Animal” has garnered 1.8 million views.

KATSEYE was formed in 2024 after its members competed on “Dream Academy.” The group is known for songs such as “Gabriela,” “Gnarly” and “Touch.”

The group also performed at Coachella in April and received its first American Music Award in May. / TRC