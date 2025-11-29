Democracy at Work: A Statement on the Current Protests and Reforms

The massive protests across the nation, catalyzed by the exposure of serious scandals involving flood control ghost projects, commission kickbacks, and rigged biddings, are a powerful and understandable expression of public dismay and a deep yearning for genuine, transparent governance.

We acknowledge the public’s frustration and the gravity of the issues that have come to light. Our commitment to the core principles of the Republic guides our stand:

1. Protection of Democratic Institutions

We firmly believe that our democratic institutions—despite being tested—must be protected, and that they are, in fact, working to address these crises. The mechanisms of accountability, including investigations, media scrutiny, and free assembly, are proof of a functioning democracy. We must allow these processes to run their course while actively demanding transparency and swift justice.

2. The Right to Protest

We recognize that the protests themselves are a legitimate and vital part of the democratic process. The right of the people to peaceably assemble and air their grievances is sacrosanct and must be respected and protected by all branches of government. These protests are not a threat to democracy; they are its sound.

3. Trust in Elected Leaders and Process

We must remember that we have elected leaders who hold a mandate from the people. While we must hold them accountable, we must also encourage them to exercise leadership in this crisis, not by suppressing dissent, but by championing the deep-seated reforms the nation demands.

Championing Systemic Reforms

The corruption exposed is systemic, requiring more than just punitive action; it requires fundamental change. We call for and support immediate reforms in the following critical areas:

Judiciary: Expediting cases, strengthening anti-corruption courts, and ensuring the independence and integrity of the justice system.

Government Procurement: Overhauling the procurement process to ensure full transparency, digital tracking of projects, and strict penalties for collusion and fraud.

Public Works: Implementing “open-book” accounting for all major infrastructure projects and strengthening technical and financial audit mechanisms.

Education: Integrating strong Good Governance and Civic Responsibility curricula into all levels of education to foster a culture of integrity and accountability from a young age.

Legislative Priority: Anti-Dynasty Law

The cycle of corruption is often sustained by entrenched political power. It is an urgent legislative necessity that an Anti-Dynasty Law should be passed to broaden political participation and reduce the concentration of power that facilitates corruption and compromises democratic accountability.

Strengthening People’s and Civic Organizations

Ultimately, the defense against corruption rests with a vigilant citizenry. We must actively support and strengthen people’s and civic organizations—the non-government watchdogs, community groups, and independent media—as they are the crucial third-party monitors who keep power in check and ensure that reforms translate into real change on the ground.

We stand with the Filipino people in their call for accountability. The current crisis is an opportunity to prove that our democracy is resilient and that the collective will of the people can drive genuine, lasting change.