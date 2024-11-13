Demolition at NRA looms

CLOSE to a hundred families located at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) may face demolition if they are found to be unqualified for the City’s relocation program.

Meanwhile, the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (Probe) and the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) were asked to closely coordinate with each other in assisting the residents for the relocation program.

In an executive session on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, Rosana Siglos, president of the 3rd Avenue NRA homeowners association and Lorena Alquisola, president of the federation of NRA, said they were not against the City Government’s clearing operations.

However, they demanded a relocation site that is near the NRA since it is where their husbands work and their children study.

Alquisola explained that if they will be placed in the mountain barangays, their husbands will have a hard time looking for work. She added that their children might have a hard time adjusting to the new environment and their studies might be affected.

City Councilor Joy Pesquera told Siglos and Alquisola not to be “choosy,” explaining that the NRA has been in order since the 1970s, meaning road lots are already identified.

Pesquera informed Siglos that if they demand from the City Government a relocation site that is near the NRA, the lots would be expensive, which the settlers could not afford.

Moreover, DWUP’s legal head told the council that the lots occupied by Siglos and the other families at 3rd Avenue were government-owned lots.

John Henry Seno cited Republic Act 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act Of 1992, that eviction and demolition are not proper ways to move settlers. However, when the settlers are on public works like sidewalks, eviction can be executed.

Seno agreed with Pesquera’s statement that the City had difficulty in finding lots for the relocation site since the prices and demands are too high considering that there are fire victims who need relocation as well.

Seno said that since looking for a relocation site is difficult as of the meantime, what the City Government can offer is financial assistance or the Balik Probinsya Program, a program by the City to help the settlers return to their respective provinces.

As a way to solve the issue, Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. asked the DWUP and Probe to synchronize with each other in their clearing operations in order to provide ease to the concerned residents.

Archival said that close coordination must be made with the people through proper documentation along with humanitarian treatment.

This was prompted when Probe received complaints on July 25, highlighting residents encroaching on sidewalks and obstructing roadways in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Ronan Conde, Probe monitoring team leader, said that after receiving the complaints, Probe immediately conducted an inspection and was instructed that, if necessary, a clearing must be done.

Conde said that before he conducted any restoration, he informed the residents about the need to clear public roads from obstruction.

He said that he gave residents and business owners 10 days of clearing notice depending on the weight of encroachment, emphasizing that it would be their responsibility to clear out the area before any demolition happens.

Rather than pursuing the clearing operations scheduled on Aug. 9, they extended it to Aug. 12. During the clearing time, Conde halted the operations as he was informed by a community organizer that the residents were qualified for the housing program.

However, upon careful scrutiny of the documents with DWUP, Conde said they found out the residents were not qualified for a housing program since they were residing on a government-owned lot.

Conde said that once the settlers are not legible for relocation, they would clear the area where the residents live. / JPS