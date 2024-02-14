Demolition of 2 Cebu City skywalks starts

THE demolition of the two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City finally started on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, after it was postponed in December 2023.
The demolition was first scheduled to start on December 8, 2023, but the Cebu City Government recommended its postponement until further notice a day before it was set to begin.
In a text message on Tuesday, February 13, Norvin Imbong, Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager, confirmed that the demolition started.
Imbong said the Cebu City Government has given the green light to proceed with the demolition.
He said the works were being undertaken by the Chinese contractor Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd. (AML)