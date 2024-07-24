Demolition starts at CICC for government center

SOME informal settlers of the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) in Mandaue City have begun voluntarily demolishing their homes as part of their transfer to a temporary housing site.

The transfer of families living on CICC grounds was prompted by the Mandaue City Government’s plan to break ground for a new city hall or a one-stop-shop government center on CICC grounds on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

On the first day of demolition, on Wednesday, July 24, families living in 21 of the 500 homes on CICC grounds demolished their makeshift shelters with the help of demolition team personnel.

About 500 families living at the CICC lost their homes due to fires in different areas in the city: Guizo in 2016, Sitios Basubas and Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo in 2019, and Barangay Subangdaku in 2022.

The 21 families were transferred to a temporary housing site, Pasilong in Paradise, which is located across the CICC in Barangay Guizo.

Other families will be transferred to Tipolo Residence, a socialized housing project when it will be ready for occupancy.

Karlo Cabahug, head of the Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo), told reporters Wednesday that the demolition process is expected to conclude by the second week of August.

Princess Madel Kabasig, one of the beneficiaries, said her family had no issues with moving to the temporary housing, which she said is more spacious than their current residence.

“We have no problem moving to the temporary housing because it is larger and more open compared to our current place,” Kabasig said in Cebuano.

She also added that the new housing units come equipped with essential utilities like water and electricity, making the move even more appealing.

Kabasig has lived in the CICC for three years after her house in Subangdaku was destroyed by a fire in 2022.

“We can finally move into a proper home,” she said.

Hudo personnel are assisting the residents in demolishing their makeshift homes and transporting their belongings to Pasilong in Paradise.

Cabahug said the demolition is entirely voluntary.

While the initial target was 21 homes on the first day, Hudo is prepared to accommodate more families willing to relocate once their units in Pasilong sa Paradise are ready.

The temporary housing facility consists of at least 28 blocks. One block has 14 housing units, with each unit measuring about 20 square meters.

Beneficiaries are responsible only for the payment of their electric and water bills.

Cabahug further said that senior citizens and persons with disabilities who are renters or sharers at the CICC would also be relocated to the temporary housing units operated by the City.

Other renters and sharers have been offered affordable rental options in Mantuyong, Subangdaku and Guizo, with monthly rents ranging from P1,500 to P3,000. There are 156 sharers and renters living at the CICC among the fire victims, according to Cabahug. / CAV