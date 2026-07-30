Dengue cases in Cebu City top 1,200; deaths reach 10

CEBU City recorded more than a thousand of dengue cases and double-digit deaths from January 1 to July 18, 2026, prompting a councilor to urge residents and barangay officials to intensify cleanup efforts as persistent rains continue to create mosquito breeding sites across the city.

Data from the City Health Department's (CHD) City Epidemiology Surveillance and Statistics Unit (Cessu) showed the city recorded 1,228 dengue cases and 10 deaths during the monitoring period, with a case fatality rate of 0.81 percent.

The figures were 12.35 percent higher than the 1,093 cases and three deaths reported during the same period in 2025.

Despite the increase, the CHD has not declared a dengue outbreak.

Health committee chairman Councilor Dave Tumulak said successive rains have left drainage and waterways clogged with garbage, creating stagnant water where mosquitoes that transmit dengue can breed.

More cases than last year

Although dengue cases in Cebu City remain higher than last year's level, health authorities have yet to classify the situation as an outbreak.

The report showed that children aged one to 10 remained the most affected group, accounting for 498 cases, or 40.55 percent of all infections. Males accounted for 661 cases, or 53.83 percent.

During Morbidity Week 28, or July 12 to 18, health authorities recorded 17 new dengue cases. Although lower than the peak of 78 cases logged in Week 26, officials said this year's trend remained above last year's level.

The Department of Health (DOH), through its Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units, monitors dengue trends using historical surveillance data to establish statistical thresholds.

Two benchmarks are applied. The first is the alert threshold, defined as the average weekly case count over the past three to five years plus one standard deviation (a measure of how spread out values are from the average), which triggers early warnings, intensified surveillance, diagnostic testing, and vector control measures.

The second is the epidemic threshold, defined as the average weekly case count over the past three to five years plus two standard deviations, where sustained exceedance signals epidemic-level transmission.

DOH epidemiologists advise local officials when these thresholds are breached.

However, the local government unit holds the legal authority to declare an outbreak, and a formal declaration allows the release of Quick Response Funds for medical supplies, temporary health workers, and expanded field operations.

Most affected barangays

The barangays with the highest number of reported dengue cases were Guadalupe (80), Basak San Nicolas (64), Lahug (57), Labangon (53), Tisa (48), Mambaling (44), Kalunasan (40), Punta Princesa (37), Pasil (36), and Camputhaw, Duljo, Quiot and Talamban with 34 cases each.

The highest dengue incidence rates, measured as cases per 1,000 population, were recorded in San Nicolas Central (4.99), Pasil (4.07), Santo Niño (3.74), Sawang Calero (3.46), Ermita (3.23), Sirao (2.60), Carreta (2.42), Kamagayan (2.37), San Antonio (2.31) and Sambag II (2.18).

The CHD said the 10 dengue-related deaths occurred during Morbidity Weeks 2, 4, 6, 9, 17 and 23.

Four deaths were recorded in the city's West health area—two in Sawang Calero and one each in Duljo Fatima and Tisa. Three deaths occurred in the East health area, with one each in Ermita, Sambag 2 and Suba. One death was recorded in Camputhaw in the Central health area, while Mabolo and Pit-os recorded one death each in the North health area.

The fatalities involved patients aged three to 51 who were admitted to Cebu City Medical Center, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu North General Hospital, Adventist Hospital-Cebu, St. Vincent General Hospital and VisayasMed.

Cleanup urged during rainy season

Tumulak urged residents to remove stagnant water around their homes, clean drainage canals and water containers, use mosquito repellents and sleep under mosquito nets.

He also encouraged anyone experiencing fever or other dengue symptoms to seek immediate medical consultation at the nearest health center or hospital instead of waiting for their condition to worsen.

The councilor called on residents to participate in barangay-led dengue prevention activities and familiarize themselves with local anti-dengue programs.

Tumulak also urged barangay officials to coordinate closely with the CHD in planning and implementing dengue control measures, including intensified surveillance, cleanup drives and community information campaigns.

The appeal came as Cebu City continued to experience intermittent heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, or habagat, triggering flooding in several low-lying communities.

Among the hardest-hit areas was Barangay Guadalupe, where floodwaters rapidly rose on Thursday, July 30, inundating residential areas and leaving some families stranded.

In Sitio Dakit, floodwaters reportedly reached the height of a basketball ring, prompting rescue and evacuation operations after the area became inaccessible to vehicles.

Health authorities continued to remind residents to observe the 5S strategy against dengue: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, Secure self-protection, Seek early consultation, Support fogging or spraying only in hotspot areas, and Sustain hydration, especially during the rainy season when mosquito populations tend to increase. (CAV)