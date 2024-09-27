Dengue cases in Cebu City: What you need to know

CEBU City continues to battle a surge in dengue cases, with two additional deaths reported, bringing the total fatalities to 10 as of September 16, 2024, according to the City Health Department (CHD).

Rising cases

From January to September 16, 2024, the CHD has logged 764 cases of dengue. In stark contrast, the same period in 2023 saw only 30 recorded cases and four suspected dengue-related deaths.

The sharp increase in cases began in July 2024, when Cebu City experienced heavy rainfall due to the onset of the La Niña phenomenon, which has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus to breed.

For comparison, in July 2023, the CHD reported 91 cases, while in July 2024, the number jumped to 280 -- an increase of more than 200 percent.

Breakdown of fatalities

Dr. Daisy Villa, head of the CHD, provided details on the fatalities, noting that the youngest victim was three years old, and the oldest was 75.

The victims resided in Barangays Buhisan, Cogon Pardo, Lorega, Pardo, Sapangdaku, and Mabolo.

The increasing number of deaths in Cebu City reflects a broader regional trend. Data from the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas shows that from January to August 2024, the region recorded 15,394 dengue cases and 35 deaths, with 14 fatalities from Cebu Province, three in Cebu City, and one in Mandaue City. The remaining 17 deaths occurred in other parts of Central Visayas.

La Niña’s impact on cases

The La Niña phenomenon, which brings more rainfall than usual, has been significant factor in the rise of dengue cases in Cebu City. Stagnant water, often left behind by heavy rains, serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to a surge in cases.

Villa warned that, as long as these conditions persist, dengue cases are expected to increase further unless preventive measures are taken.

City Health Department’s response

In response to the worsening situation, the CHD has intensified its efforts to combat the spread of dengue. Among the key actions being taken are:

Search-and-destroy operations in barangays to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Misting operations and the installation of insecticide-impregnated curtains.

The use of larvae insecticides to target mosquito populations before they reach maturity.

The CHD is also employing mapping techniques to identify high-risk areas in Cebu City where the dengue virus could spread rapidly.

Community involvement

To effectively curb the increase in dengue cases, Villa stressed the need for community participation. She urged barangay officials and the public to take active measures, such as cleaning their surroundings and removing stagnant water, to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

The CHD’s initiatives are in line with the DOH’s “4S” strategy, which encourages:

Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

Secure self-protection by using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing.

Seek early consultation if experiencing dengue symptoms.

Support fogging and spraying in areas where dengue cases have been reported.

Public health emergency on the horizon?

On September 6, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia considered declaring a public health emergency due to the sharp rise in dengue cases, based on a recommendation from the CHD. However, he deferred the declaration on September 9, opting to monitor the trend further before making a final decision.

If declared, a public health emergency would allow the City Government to enhance its response to the outbreak, potentially bringing additional resources and attention to combat the mosquito-borne disease.

For now, the CHD continues its aggressive measures to control the spread of dengue, while monitoring the situation closely. (SunStar Cebu)