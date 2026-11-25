DENGUE cases in Mandaue City have more than doubled from last year’s total, reaching 1,289 infections and nine confirmed deaths as of Nov. 23, prompting health officials to intensify prevention efforts and urge residents to seek medical attention at the first sign of fever.

The 2026 tally is more than twice the 520 cases and three deaths recorded throughout 2025, according to the City Health Office (CHO).

Mandaue City Assistant City Health Officer Dr. Phyllis P. Bidon said the City is strengthening coordination with barangay officials, health facilities and the Department of Education (DepEd) to prevent further infections through household cleaning, elimination of mosquito breeding sites and early medical consultation.

The rise in cases has strained Mandaue City Hospital, which is accommodating overflow patients.

Bidon said the hospital currently operates as a Level 1 facility or infirmary, with a 25-bed capacity, and may refer patients with severe conditions to larger hospitals.

She emphasized the importance of early consultation and proper referrals to ensure patients receive appropriate medical attention, particularly those who develop warning signs requiring hospital admission.

Early consultation

The CHO is urging residents to have fever assessed by a doctor on the first day rather than wait for symptoms to worsen before seeking medical attention.

Bidon said patients with mild symptoms may be managed at home, provided they are closely monitored by their families and respective barangay health centers.

However, patients experiencing warning signs, including persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding, or unusual lethargy or restlessness, should seek immediate medical attention.

“The message is clear: on the first day of fever, patients should already seek consultation and be seen by a doctor,” Bidon said.

To facilitate early assessment and treatment, dengue fast-lane services are available at all barangay health centers, satellite outpatient department (OPD) clinics and Mandaue City Hospital.

Bidon said the City hospital operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including outside its regular OPD hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

Each barangay also has a 24-hour Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) to assist in transporting patients, while the city’s Operations Center (OpCen) coordinates referrals and helps determine the appropriate health facility for patients requiring medical attention.

Community prevention

Apart from improving access to medical services, the CHO is strengthening community-based prevention measures, emphasizing that eliminating mosquito breeding sites remains essential to controlling dengue transmission.

Bidon said the City recently presented its dengue case and death census at the barangay level, together with hospital data, to assess the extent of infections and identify measures to strengthen prevention and community preparedness.

She urged residents to consistently practice the government’s 4S strategy against dengue, particularly searching for and destroying mosquito breeding sites in their homes and surroundings.

Bidon specifically encouraged households to observe the 4 o’clock habit by regularly inspecting their surroundings and removing containers and discarded materials that can collect stagnant water, including food packaging and other small receptacles.

She said misting operations may be conducted when mosquito populations and dengue cases increase, but that they provide only temporary relief because breeding sites can reappear, particularly after rainfall.

“Misting can be a one-time measure when cases become numerous, but when it rains, the breeding sites can return, and mosquitoes can multiply again,” she said.

Rather than relying solely on misting operations, the CHO is encouraging daily household cleaning and weekly barangay monitoring and surveillance to make dengue prevention a sustained community responsibility.

School interventions

The CHO is also coordinating with DepEd to strengthen dengue prevention in schools, where personnel are monitoring students, conducting regular cleaning activities and installing insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

As of Nov. 23, Mandaue City had recorded nine confirmed dengue-related deaths, while another reported death remained under investigation to determine whether it was caused by dengue.

The City posted a reported case fatality rate of 0.6 percent, although the figure needs confirmation against the final case and death counts.

Bidon said that although Mandaue’s figures remain lower than those recorded in Cebu Province and other highly urbanized cities, the city’s current dengue cases have already exceeded its total for the entire previous year.

The CHO is urging households, schools and barangays to sustain prevention efforts, emphasizing that preventing further infections and deaths requires consistent community participation alongside the city’s continuing health interventions. / ABC