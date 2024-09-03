Dengue claims 4 lives in Mandaue

DENGUE cases in Mandaue City, Cebu have surged from 419 to 520 in just two weeks, or from August 19 to September 1, 2024, with four fatalities recorded.

Dr. Debra Catulong said this situation called for an intensification of public health measures, noting that the Mandaue City Health Office has observed a consistent increase in cases during the past two weeks.

With the number of cases surpassing the epidemic threshold, which is 50 cases per week, Catulong said this indicates a potential outbreak. (CAV)