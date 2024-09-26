Dengue death toll in Cebu City climbs to 10

TWO more dengue-related deaths were recorded in Cebu City, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10 as of Sept. 16, 2024, the local health department reported.

These 10 fatalities were among the 764 cases recorded by the City Health Department (CHD) as of Sept. 16, according to CHD head Dr. Daisy Villa.

Villa stated on the city information office’s Sugboanon Channel program that the CHD had only recorded 30 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Sept. 16, 2023, with four suspected dengue-related deaths

From January to August 2024, the CHD logged 597 dengue cases with eight fatalities.

Of the eight deaths, Villa said the fatalities were residents of Barangays Buhisan, Cogon Pardo, Lorega, Pardo, Sapangdaku, and Mabolo. The youngest fatality was three years old, while the oldest was 75.

According to data from the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas, a total of 15,394 dengue cases and 35 deaths were recorded in the region from January to August 2024. Of those deaths, 14 occurred in Cebu Province, three in Cebu City, and one in Mandaue City, while 17 others were recorded in other places in Central Visayas.

In the Sugboanon Channel program, Villa attributed the sharp increase in dengue cases in the city to the continuous rains experienced in Metro Cebu in recent weeks.

Villa said that while only a few dengue cases were recorded from January to June this year, there was a significant increase, exceeding 100 percent, starting in July.

The CHD recorded only 91 cases in July 2023, significantly lower than the 280 logged in the same month this year.

With the onset of the La Niña phenomenon, which is expected to bring more rain, Villa warned that dengue cases are likely to increase further unless preventive measures are taken.

To curb the increase, CHD is intensifying measures such as search-and-destroy operations in barangays to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Villa stressed the importance of community participation, urging barangay officials and the public to clean their surroundings and remove stagnant water to get rid of potential breeding sites.

This is part of the DOH’s “4S” strategy, which includes securing self-protection measures, seeking early consultation, and supporting indoor and outdoor spraying, to contain and prevent dengue outbreaks at the barangay level.

CHD has also initiated mapping high-dengue incidence areas in Cebu City to strategically pinpoint areas where mosquitoes could spread.

Last Sept. 6, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia considered declaring a public health emergency due to the abrupt increase in dengue cases, based on CHD’s recommendation.

However, on Sept. 9, Garcia deferred the declaration pending further monitoring of the dengue case trend.

If declared, the public health emergency would enhance the City Government’s response to combat the spread of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

CHD has already implemented various measures, including misting operations, installation of insecticide-impregnated curtains, and larvae insecticides, to curb the spread of the disease. / EHP