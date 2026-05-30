Dengue deaths rise as heat risks increase

Summary:

The Department of Health in Central Visayas reported 2,425 dengue cases and 18 deaths from January to mid-May 2026, marking an 80 percent increase in fatalities compared with last year.

Ronald Jarvik Buscato of DOH 7 warned that extreme heat is exacerbating non-communicable diseases like hypertension and heat stroke, while improper water storage drives up seasonal dengue mosquito breeding.

DOH 7 faces vaccine hesitancy challenges while attempting to mitigate regional diseases, recording 11,000 animal bite incidents in the first quarter and a shifting dengue demographic toward early and middle adulthood.

THE Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) has warned of a rise in both infectious and non-communicable diseases during the hot season as dengue and other health conditions continue to increase across Central Visayas.

DOH 7 classified the increase in illnesses into two categories — infectious and non-communicable diseases — noting that extreme heat and seasonal factors are contributing to the uptick in cases.

Among infectious diseases, dengue cases continued to climb. From January to the second week of May 2026, the region recorded 2,425 dengue cases and 18 deaths, representing an 80 percent increase in fatalities compared with the same period last year.

Rising dengue cases

Ronald Jarvik Buscato, head of the DOH 7 Communicable Diseases Section, also reported a significant number of rabies exposure cases, with around 11,000 animal bite incidents recorded across the region during the first quarter of the year.

Other commonly reported infectious diseases include sore eyes and chickenpox, with the latter remaining most prevalent among school-aged children.

For non-communicable diseases, DOH 7 noted an expected increase in cases of heat stroke and heat exhaustion during the summer months.

Heat-related health risks

Buscato also warned of complications among patients with lifestyle-related conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, which tend to worsen during periods of extreme heat.

He said the summer season contributes to increased dengue transmission because unstable water supplies prompt households to store water.

Improperly covered or unattended water containers can become ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes. Even small containers, such as plant pots and flower vases, can serve as mosquito habitats if they are not cleaned regularly.

Changing dengue demographics

Buscato also observed a shift in dengue demographics, noting that more cases are now being recorded among individuals in early to middle adulthood. In previous years, infections were more common among school-aged children.

He attributed the decline in cases among younger individuals to stronger school-based awareness and prevention campaigns.

However, adults remain vulnerable, particularly those traveling to or staying in areas with limited water supply and inadequate mosquito control measures, especially in rural communities.

Vaccination and prevention efforts

Buscato also raised concerns about rabies, linking the increase in cases to a growing number of pet owners and continuing challenges in ensuring responsible animal vaccination.

Vaccine hesitancy remains one of the major challenges facing DOH 7 in its efforts to control preventable diseases.

“We are trying to mitigate kay padung na raba mobalik ang klase and we have to ensure na walay transmission sa mga schools para dili modaghan o mokalap ang sakit,” Buscato said.

(We are trying to mitigate the situation because classes will soon resume, and we have to ensure there is no transmission in schools so that diseases will not increase or spread.)

He urged the public to follow the agency’s “4Ts” dengue prevention campaign — “Taob, Taktak, Tuyo ug Takip”— stressing the importance of regularly emptying, cleaning and covering all water containers.

He also reminded households to inspect and replace stored water at least every seven days, or more frequently if possible, to prevent mosquito breeding.

Buscato reiterated that sustained community action is crucial as the region enters the hotter months, when disease transmission risks are typically higher. / ANDRIE CARTILLA, CNU INTERN