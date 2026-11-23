CENTRAL Visayas has recorded 119 dengue deaths as of Nov. 14, 2026 — more than five times the 23 fatalities reported for the entire 2025 — as hospitals in Cebu Province continue to grapple with overcapacity amid surging dengue and flu cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) 7 logged 21,357 dengue cases across the region from Jan. 1 to Nov. 14, nearly double the 10,881 cases recorded in 2025. Bohol accounted for the highest number of deaths at 42 (from 5,623 cases), followed closely by Cebu Province with 40 deaths (7,816 cases), according to Dr. Van Phillip Baton, officer-in-charge of the DOH 7 Local Health Support Division, during a media interview on Monday, Nov. 23.

Elsewhere in the region, Cebu City logged 4,732 cases and 22 deaths; Lapu-Lapu City recorded 1,968 cases and eight deaths; and Mandaue City reported 1,218 cases and seven deaths.

“What is really alarming now is the number of deaths,” Baton said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Meanwhile, Cebu Provincial Health Officer Sheila Faciol confirmed in a separate interview on Monday that provincial hospitals remain over capacity as facilities simultaneously treat patients with dengue, flu and other illnesses.

Separate data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) — which covers a slightly later reporting period from Jan. 1 to Friday, Nov. 20 — showed that Cebu Province’s 50 local government units (LGUs) have reached 8,882 dengue cases and 58 deaths, up sharply from 4,809 cases and 13 deaths in 2025.

Talisay City led the province with 1,008 cases and six deaths, followed by Toledo City (893 cases, three deaths), Medellin (563 cases, one death), and Minglanilla (466 cases, one death). Rounding out the top 10 were Dalaguete (408 cases, three deaths), Consolacion (385 cases, four deaths), Cordova (346 cases, three deaths), Danao City (332 cases, three deaths), Liloan (311 cases, five deaths), and Argao (299 cases, two deaths). Madridejos also recorded four fatalities.

Faciol noted that provincial cases began climbing again in November. She said the Provincial Government continues to coordinate with LGUs and rural health units on community cleanups, misting operations, and distributing logistics such as dengue test kits.

Overlapping flu symptoms and El Niño risks

Baton warned that the rise in influenza-like illnesses during the second half of 2026 complicates dengue detection and patient management due to overlapping symptoms, particularly fever. Patients may mistake dengue for ordinary flu and delay medical care, or even contract both illnesses sequentially or simultaneously.

“It’s better that we seek consult and then only to find out it would be minor or it may still be manageable at the household level,” Baton said, urging residents to avoid relying solely on self-medication and calling on barangay health workers to closely monitor and report fever clusters.

Environmental shifts are also heightening transmission risks. Baton noted that warmer, more humid conditions accelerate mosquito maturation, while a projected El Niño could prompt households to store water in uncovered containers that become breeding grounds. Conversely, persistent rainfall also creates stagnant water pools.

Outbreak discretion and surveillance

Asked whether the spike warrants a dengue outbreak declaration, Baton clarified that the DOH does not set a fixed case threshold. Under the Local Government Code, the decision rests with individual LGUs based on whether their local health systems are overwhelmed.

“An outbreak is determined by looking at the health system’s ability to manage its cases,” Baton said, adding that DOH 7 has not yet received feedback from Cebu Province or the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu regarding plans to declare an outbreak. While a declaration helps mobilize resources or justify a state of calamity, he stressed it is not a prerequisite for aggressive surveillance.

Baton also reminded LGUs that misting only targets adult mosquitoes and must be paired with cleanup drives to destroy larvae in breeding sites. He noted that while DOH 7 has distributed larvicides, NS1 test kits, misting chemicals, and treated school mosquito nets, central office allocation limits meant lower supply volumes compared to 2024 and 2025 — requiring LGUs to procure their own supplemental supplies.

Mandaue pushes mandatory weekly cleanups

In Mandaue City, where City Health Office (MCHO) records showed 1,275 cases and eight deaths as of Nov. 19, Councilor Kevin Cabahug is pushing for mandatory weekly clean-up drives across all 27 barangays.

Through Draft Resolution 402-2026, Cabahug urged the MCHO, Department of Education–Mandaue City Division and barangay officials to conduct coordinated search-and-destroy operations and observe the DOH “4 o’clock habit,” especially after heavy rains.

“It cannot be that only one neighbor keeps their surroundings clean. We all have to do our part because mosquitoes can come from one neighbor’s property and fly to another,” Cabahug said.

To coordinate immediate action, Cabahug called an emergency meeting with barangay captains and health workers on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Mandaue City Hall Social Hall. This follows an earlier emergency meeting led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano and Barangay Opao Captain Nixon Dizon after two children died of dengue in Barangay Opao.

Cabahug urged symptomatic residents to utilize free complete blood count testing, monitoring, and limited NS1 antigen tests at the MCHO, noting barangay vehicles are on standby for patient transport. Mayor Ouano has also directed officials to explore hiring additional doctors and nurses, adding roughly 10 beds to the 25-bed Mandaue City Hospital and strengthening weekend triaging at barangay health centers to ease hospital congestion. / CDF, ABC