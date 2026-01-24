Deniega loses to Oka in Japan

RV DENIEGA suffered another setback overseas after losing to Hijiri Oka by unanimous decision last Jan. 23, 2026, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 23-year-old Oka got the nod of all three judges with scores of 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74.

Deniega suffered his third loss in international fights, his second in Japan. He suffered his first loss in Japan in 2023 after losing to Saul Sanchez by unanimous decision to identical scores in an eight-rounder. Deniega’s other overseas loss was in South Africa to Charlton Malajika by unanimous decision in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth bantamweight bout.

With the loss, the 26-year-old Deniega dropped to 12-3 with eight knockouts, while Oka stayed undefeated at 3-0 with two knockouts. / EKA