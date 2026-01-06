Deniega set to fight Oka

RV DENIEGA will return to Japan to face unbeaten Japanese prospect Hijiri Oka in an eight-rounder at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Jan. 23, 2026.

The 26-year-old Deniega is eyeing his first win on Japanese soil. His previous appearance in Tokyo in 2023 resulted in his first career defeat — a unanimous decision loss to former world title challenger Saul Sanchez.

The following year, Deniega won back-to-back fights in the Philippines against Adrian Lerasan and Jelo Bacalso.

Last year, Deniega earned the biggest fight of his career, an International Boxing Organization (IBO) Youth bantamweight title contest against Charlton Malajika in South Africa.

Though he fell short via unanimous decision to Malajika, Deniega closed out 2025 on a high note by scoring a first-round knockout of Anferne Palarca.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Oka just turned pro last year. He scored an impressive first-round knockout of Thailand’s Thatsanasin Wongsuwan in his debut. Oka followed it up with another striking stoppage of Thai boxer Chirawat Phrmma late last year.

Deniega is 12-2 with eight knockouts, while Oka is 2-0 with two knockouts. / EKA