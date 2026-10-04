Dennis fires successive jabs at Patrick

DENNIS Trillo has been firing successive jabs at Patrick Garcia following the latter’s interview on Ogie Diaz’s vlog.
After his Facebook post that read, “I’m not in favor of bashing, but thank you for remembering Jazz because of bashing your child. Spread love, not hate,” Dennis followed it up with another post on TikTok.
“Washing your hands in a canal will only make them dirtier,” he wrote, with the song “Tabing Ilog” playing in the background. The song was the theme of the former ABS-CBN youth-oriented show, where Patrick was part of the cast.
The actor also did not pass up the opportunity to respond to a fan who commented that he and Patrick should just settle their issue with a fistfight. Dennis replied, “I don’t pick fights with Starfish.”
For those who did not get the reference, Spongebob SquarePants’ best friend in the cartoon is a pink starfish named Patrick Star.
He followed it up with another joke: “Do you want to have a dance showdown instead?”
Dennis also posted a video supposedly demonstrating a tote bag with a text on it, “Not today, Satan.” / TRC S