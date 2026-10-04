Dennis fires successive jabs at Patrick

“Washing your hands in a canal will only make them dirtier,” he wrote, with the song “Tabing Ilog” playing in the background. The song was the theme of the former ABS-CBN youth-oriented show, where Patrick was part of the cast.

The actor also did not pass up the opportunity to respond to a fan who commented that he and Patrick should just settle their issue with a fistfight. Dennis replied, “I don’t pick fights with Starfish.”

For those who did not get the reference, Spongebob SquarePants’ best friend in the cartoon is a pink starfish named Patrick Star.

He followed it up with another joke: “Do you want to have a dance showdown instead?”

Dennis also posted a video supposedly demonstrating a tote bag with a text on it, “Not today, Satan.” / TRC S