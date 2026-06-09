Dennis Padilla reacts to Claudia’s petition to drop his surname

ACTOR Dennis Padilla reacted on social media after his daughter, Claudia, filed a petition to legally drop his surname.
Claudia Isabelle Barretto Baldivia, daughter of Dennis with former partner Marjorie Barretto, filed the petition on Tuesday to change her name to Claudia Isabelle Barretto.
In an Instagram post, Dennis shared a throwback photo with his daughters, Claudia and Julia, alongside a short message expressing mixed emotions: “If my sadness will bring joy to you my children. My heart is full. Same love, same hope.”
(CLC)