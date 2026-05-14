Dennis shows off home he built with Jennylyn

DENNIS Trillo proudly shared photos of the house he and wife Jennylyn Mercado are building in a Facebook post on Monday, May 11, 2026.

In the caption, Dennis wrote: “If you work hard and keep believing in your dreams, someday they will come true.”

The three-story house is set to become the couple’s future home together with their two children.

“That’s really our blood, sweat and tears. It was carefully planned and something we truly saved up for,” Jennylyn said.

The couple also owns a large home in Tanay, Rizal, which serves as their weekend house.

Dennis recently celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday, May 12, while Jennylyn is set to turn 39 on Friday, May 15. / TRC