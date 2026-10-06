Dennis Trillo open to reconciliation with Patrick Garcia

DENNIS Trillo is open to reconciling with Patrick Garcia and is willing to give the actor a “second chance” so he can correct whatever mistakes he may have made.

He said this during an interview on the sidelines of the Golden Screen Awards Dekada Awards 2026 in Pasig City on Sunday, Oct. 4.

“Everyone can be given a second chance. Even before, no matter how serious the things they have done. We are only human. I think we all have the right, we can give each other a chance to change,” Trillo said.

He also said there would be no problem if Patrick wanted to see his son, Jazz.

“To be honest? There’s no problem. It’s just more difficult now because of this situation. Everything can be resolved through a good conversation.”

Trillo admitted that they were surprised by Garcia’s statements during his interview with Ogie Diaz, in which the actor opened up about what happened between him and Jennylyn Garcia in the past.

“If he had come directly to us and admitted it, he wouldn’t have had to go through other people,” Dennis said.

“We were surprised. It had been more than 20 years, 18 years, before he spoke about it. It was just surprising because everything had already been quiet. Of course, things from the past were brought up again.” / TRC S